Locust Grove man accused of threatening to kill protesters

A Locust Grove man is behind bar after investigators say he reportedly made threats online to kill protesters and burn houses.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 24-year-old Michael Hanson Thursday, June 4. Hanson is charged with threatening to burn or bomb and knowingly communicating a threat to kill or do bodily injury with intent to commit an act of terrorism.

Hanson is currently being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail without bond. He has a bond hearing in Orange County General District Court Friday, June 5.