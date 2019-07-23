Log truck crash blocks I-64 entrance ramp on Afton Mountain

A crash involving a log truck has blocked traffic from getting onto Interstate 64 on Afton Mountain.

As of 2:20 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reported that the entrance ramp to Interstate 64 at Exit 99, which takes drivers from Route 250 to the interstate, was blocked.

It had been so since before 1 p.m. and two trucks were painstakingly removing each log from a pile that had accumulated on the roadway when the trailer evidently lost every single log that had been onboard.

The exit ramp was partially blocked as well, with traffic only able to merge onto eastbound Route 250.

In addition, the right eastbound lane of Rt. 250 was closed for crews to respond to the crash.

There is only one entrance ramp there that then splits into westbound and eastbound lanes for I-64, so traffic currently cannot enter the interstate at all.

Your other options for getting to I-64 would be farther west in Waynesboro or farther east in Nelson or Albemarle County.

There is no estimate on when the ramp or lane of Rt. 250 will reopen.