Long-lost siblings meet for the first time in nearly 53 years

Two siblings, Tracy Walton and Jim Lawless, met for the first time in 53 years after receiving matching results on ancestry.com. (Source: WYMT/Gray News)

Jim Lawless flew from Houston to Jackson County, Ky., after he received the results a few weeks ago.

“I was nervous, wondering if we had anything in common," Lawless said. “I was told growing up I had a sister, but I thought she died.”

For 53 years, they lived most of their lives unsure about a sibling that might be out there.

A DNA test and a phone call changed everything for Tracy Walton.

“I’ve been looking for him for years. Because he went in and did the DNA test, we could finally hook up,” Walton said. “I just told my husband two weeks before that I didn’t have any family anymore. They were all gone. Here he is.”

Walton took a DNA test years ago, but her brother Lawless took his first test on Father’s Day. He got the shocking results back just a few weeks ago.

Jim said he never questioned the results and that he can even see resemblances in his family.

“When I saw her picture, there was no question. She looked just like I did in high school,” Lawless said. “My daughter looks identical to her.”

The two spent the last few days talking, looking through photos and catching up on the last 53 years.

Walton said there just has not been enough time in the past few days.

“We’ve been sitting talking about our families, how we grew up, and what we have in common," Walton said. “It’s like there isn’t enough time in the day to talk about it, all the years that we have missed.”

Tracy Walton said she and her husband plan on making a trip to Houston to visit her brother in the future.

