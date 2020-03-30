Long-time Harrisonburg business owner dies at the age of 91

A titan of downtown Harrisonburg business died late last week at the age of 91.

According to an obituary from Lindsey Funeral Home, Gus Floros, known best in Harrisonburg as the long-time owner of Jess' Lunch on Main Street, died in his home on Friday, March 27.

Floros was born in Sigrello, Greece, on May 25, 1928, and moved to the United States after serving three years in the Greek army, according to his obituary.

He worked with his great uncle at Jess' Lunch in Harrisonburg until he saved up enough money to buy the building himself and make it into the restaurant the city of Harrisonburg knew and loved.

The downtown restaurant, which had transitioned to ownership by his daughter-in-law, Angeliki Floros, a few years ago, closed its doors just last month to allow the family to spend more time together.

However, an expansion of Jess' Lunch, Lil' Gus's, named in honor of Gus Floros, opened in Grottoes in June 2019 and is still operating.

Jess' Lunch No. 2, on Rt. 33, is separately managed and also remains open in Harrisonburg.

Floros was preceded in death by his sons, George and John. George died at the age of 50 in 2014 after a courageous battle against cancer.

Floros is survived by multiple grandchildren, a sister, his daughters-in-law, nephews, and a number of great-nephews and great-nieces.

According to Lindsey Funeral home, friends may visit the family from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Online condolences can be sent at www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.