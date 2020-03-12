Longwood U. suspends on-campus classes after student tests positive for COVID-19

Longwood University has joined the growing list of Virginia colleges moving to at least temporarily suspend on-campus instruction after a student there tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The university announced the diagnosis in a statement late Wednesday night. On Thursday, top state health officials told lawmakers the total number of positive cases in Virginia was up to 15, an increase from the nine reported the previous day.

Details on the new cases were not immediately available.

Longwood, which has canceled in-person classes through at least March 18, said that the student had briefly been on campus after the school's spring break last week.

Even so, the health department believes there is “a low generalized risk to our community,” the statement said.

The health department has begun reaching out to those who may have been in close contact with the student to evaluate whether they need assessment, self-quarantine or testing, Longwood said.

Longwood's statement said the student had been tested by the state health department. That positive result will be be sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for some, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people who contract it recover within weeks.

In addition to the Longwood case, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday at a press conference that a volunteer first-responder who works in Maryland’s Montgomery County but lives in Virginia's Prince William County has tested positive.

Hogan said the case was tied to the rector of a Washington church who was diagnosed with the illness. He said Maryland is coordinating with Washington and Virginia health officials.

Dr. Lilian Peake, the state epidemiologist, announced during a briefing to state lawmakers that the number of cases had risen to 15. She did not provide additional details, and a department of health spokeswoman couldn't immediately be reached.

A cascade of Virginia colleges began announcing Wednesday that they were canceling on-campus instruction, at least temporarily. Others include the University of Virginia, William & Mary, James Madison University and Virginia Commonwealth University.

Some public school districts in Virginia have announced temporary closures so that teachers can prepare for the possibility of implementing distance learning. Chesterfield County schools said they would be closed to students Friday, and Fairfax County schools were to be closed Monday.