Looking at the cost of a DUI

Drinking and driving can come with high costs, not only to yourself, but to others on the road as well. More than 10,000 people died in drunk driving crashes in 2018, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

There are financial costs to getting a DUI as well, though, and they are far more expensive than an Uber or taxi.

"A person can expect to pay court fines, court fees if they're convicted of a DUI; if they choose to hire an attorney, they may have to pay," Holly Rasheed, an assistant Augusta County Commonwealth Attorney, said.

She added attorney costs can vary, and the minimum fine for a DUI conviction is $250. It can go as high as $2,500. Depending on your blood alcohol content, you could also spend 5-10 days in jail. \

And those costs are just what you'll see in court.

"A person can expect that there may be some consequences from the DMV as well," Rasheed said. "There could potentially be insurance consequences as well."

Ricky Hall said he's never gotten a DUI, but he knows how high the cost can be.

"It is surprising, but at the same time, I guess that's the price that you kind of pay for drinking and driving," Hall said.

All in all, Rasheed said some convictions could cost a person thousands of dollars, especially when including costs like an ignition interlock or the impact of losing a license.

"They may have fees associated with their probation or their ignition interlock," Rasheed said. "Additionally, it's going to be a hardship for them in terms of time as well."

Rasheed said losing your license can mean you have to arrange for transportation, which could eventually affect a job. She added the county often makes sure people charged with a DUI pay restitution for any property damage they may have caused too.

Hall said he thinks the cost is understandable.

"You think about all the consequences of drinking and driving, and I think it really drives the point home," Hall said.

If people are convicted of additional DUI charges, the mandatory minimum fine increases, as well as the possibility of jail time.