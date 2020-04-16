Looking back at April 2011 Stuarts Draft tornado

On April 16, 2011, a destructive tornado tore through Stuarts Draft.

At 12:20 in the afternoon, an EF-0 tornado touched down in Augusta County.

The tornado began roughly 2 miles southwest of Stuarts Draft and continued for about 4 miles passing just to the west of Stuarts Draft.

The EF-0 tornado caused extensive damage to 37 structures and downed numerous trees and power lines. Houses were not recognizable and debris was scattered all over the place.

Damage also included large trees falling on houses.The Cranberry Hills subdivision was hit particularly hard.

The National Weather Service estimated that this tornado had a maximum wind speed of around 95 miles per hour.

The destruction left behind was shocking to many in the Valley.

Thankfully, no injuries or fatalities were reported with this event.

The National Weather Service estimated that there were $2.2 milliom worth of damage in those areas.

That day brought a lot of severe weather and there were multiple reports of wind damage across the area, large hail, and flooding.

Two people died in Waynesboro due to flooding. The two were attempting to cross the washed out Kirby Ave. bridge when they were swept away by rushing flood water.

On the same day, 12 tornadoes touched down across the state. An EF-0 tornado touched down in Vesuvius in Rockbridge county. One of the other tornadoes that hit the state was an EF-3 in the Tidewater. That tornado originated in Surry County, crossed very close to Busch Gardens and then traveled into Gloucester and Mathews county. The tornado caused the 2 fatalities in Virginia that day from the outbreak.

The storm system was a three day event that resulted in 178 tornadoes in 15 states. 31 tornadoes touched down in nearby North Carolina, causing 24 fatalities.

This was the deadliest tornado outbreak since the Super Tuesday outbreak in 2008. Unfortunately, a much larger outbreak was to come just a few weeks later. Which is why this outbreak on April 14-16, 2011 is referred to as the "forgotten" outbreak.

The April 25-28, tornado outbreak killed 324 people and was one of the largest outbreaks is U.S. history with 360 tornadoes.