Looking back at May 9, 2003, when a tornado impacted Augusta County

A F0 tornado touched down in Augusta County on May 9th, 2003. Here's what happened to set up what was part of a strange extended outbreak.

From April 30- May 11, 2003, 401 tornadoes were recorded across 19 states. On May 9th, 5 tornadoes touched down in Virginia, including one in Augusta County. The number of tornadoes in this period sets a record for most tornadoes in a consecutive sequence.

The overall weather pattern of the US during this outbreak was one were there was a consistent dip in the jet stream in the western half of the US.

In these kind of scenarios, a ridge in the jet stream forms in the second half of the US. This is what the central and eastern US dealt with for over a week.

Several disturbances that formed low pressure systems formed over that week. These disturbances fueled severe weather activity for over a week across the central and eastern US. Access to warm moisture from the Gulf of Mexico helped formed daily severe weather without a cold front to kill off activity for quite some time.

Looking at radar data from May 9, 2003, a supercell system dropped into Virginia from the northwest and moved southeast across the state.

This kind of motion is odd especially in the spring, most storms need moisture from the southwest to fire up spring supercells. Instead, these storms rode the ridge in the jet stream.

The tornado that touched down in Augusta County touched down east of Verona and was on the ground for 5 miles. The tornado lifted west of Crimora and had winds less than 72 mph. Storm surveys report this tornado as weak and not causing any damage.

The supercell system dropped 4 more tornadoes in Virginia, one near Scottsville south of Charlottesville, one in Amelia County, and two others northeast of Emporia.