Lord Fairfax Health District confirms 1st death due to COVID-19

The Lord Fairfax Health District has confirmed the first death due to COVID-19 in the northern Shenandoah Valley.

According to a statement by the health district, a resident of Shenandoah County died of coronavirus-related causes.

“We regret to announce that we have experienced our first COVID-19-related fatality in a resident of our health district,” said Lord Fairfax Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene. “We at VDH extend sincere condolences to all family and friends.”

No specific demographic information was provided about the patient, including age.

“This tragic event underscores that fact that COVID-19 is widespread in the Valley and throughout Virginia, and it is up to all of us to minimize its effect,” said Dr. Greene. “Everyone, especially high-risk individuals, are strongly advised to take steps to minimize contact with others who are ill: practice social distancing, stay at home as much as possible, and wear a cloth face covering when outside the home and likely to encounter others.”

COVID-19 can cause severe illness and death in certain patients, including those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions, including diabetes, high blood pressure, heart or lung disease or compromised immune systems.

As of the morning of April 24, the Virginia Department of Health had confirmed 65 cases of COVID-19 in Shenandoah County and 30 cases in Page County.

The Lord Fairfax Health District has 10 reported outbreaks, including 2 in long-term care facilities, 3 in healthcare settings, and 5 in congregate settings.

The district has at least 31 hospitalizations, including 10 in Shenandoah County and 8 in Page County.

Total cases in the region include:

• Clarke County - 7

• Frederick County - 87

• Page County - 30

• Shenandoah County - 65

• Warren County - 36

• Winchester - 31

They were one of very few remaining health districts in Virginia to not have any deaths from the coronavirus.

Just to the south, the Central Shenandoah Health District has confirmed 11 deaths, according to Virginia Department of Health data, including 1 in Augusta County, 1 in Rockingham County, and 9 in Harrisonburg; but the health district, on a local level, has confirmed at least 13 in Harrisonburg at Accordius Health.

To lower your risk of spreading COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages everyone to:

· Stay home as much as possible, except for essential travel;

· If you must go out in public, wear a cloth face covering;

· Stay home when you are sick;

· Avoid contact with sick people;

· Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing;

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available;

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces;

· If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor;

· Practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals when out in public; and

· Avoid close contact with crowds of any size, and avoid any crowd of more than 10 people.

· The CDC also recommends the use of cloth face coverings when outside the home and near others.