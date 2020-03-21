Lord Fairfax Health District works to identify contacts of confirmed COVID-19 case hospitalized in the district

The Lord Fairfax Health District (LFHD) has been notified that an individual, who is hospitalized in the LFHD area, but lives elsewhere, has tested positive for novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The patient had very limited contact in the region, but health district staff will be contacting anyone in the area who is identified as a close contact of the positive case.

Those identified will be asked to self-quarantine and monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days. To protect patient confidentiality, no further information about the patient will be released.

“The Virginia Department of Health, Lord Fairfax Health District and our healthcare partners are working together around the clock to identify cases of COVID-19 in our communities across the Commonwealth,” said LFHD Director Dr. Colin Greene. “We will work to identify potential contacts of each case, assess their risk of exposure and recommend appropriate public health and medical measures, as needed.”

“As we continue to see new cases of COVID-19, it is critical that people follow the public health guidelines on social distancing and good hygiene,” said Dr. Greene. “If you are 65 years or older, or if you have a serious chronic medical condition such as heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, immune compromise – you should seriously consider staying at home. We all have a responsibility and duty to do everything we can to protect ourselves and our community from this novel coronavirus.”

Most patients with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person.

COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, LFHD encourages the following effective behaviors:

· Stay home when you are sick.

· Avoid contact with sick people.

· Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

· If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor.

· Practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals.

· Avoid crowds of more than 10 people.

As the COVID-19 outbreak expands, recommendations may change. LFHD is working closely with the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to provide the best possible guidance for the community.

For the latest on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.

