Lottery coming for $10 tickets to 'Hamilton' in Richmond

The Broadway megahit "Hamilton" will be making its Virginia debut this November, and you could have a chance to get tickets for a lot less than the average ticket price.

Tickets for the show went on sale at the end of September, in-person at the Altria Theater Box Office and online at BroadwayInRichmond.com.

The extremely popular musical, which tells the tale of Alexander Hamilton's rise and fall in the time of the American Revolution, is part of Broadway in Richmond's 2019-2020 season at Altria Theater.

There will be 24 performances of the touring version of the show between Nov. 19 and Dec. 8.

If you plan on buying tickets, there's a limit of eight per household.

Tickets range from $75 to $149 with a select number of $249 premium seats available for all performances.

Purchasing tickets is the only way to guarantee yourself a seat at the show. But there's a also a digital lottery for $10 tickets coming.

Details on the lottery were announced on Oct. 29.

There will 40 tickets sold through the lottery for every performance for $10 each. The lottery will open at 11 a.m. on Nov. 17.

Here is how you can enter:

• Use the official app for “HAMILTON”, now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

• You can also visit the website to register.

• The lottery will open at 11 a.m. two days prior to the performance date and will close for entry at 9 a.m. the day prior to the performance.

• Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 12-4 p.m. the day prior to the performance via email and SMS (if mobile number is provided).

• No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

• Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.

• Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

• Tickets must be purchased online with a credit card by 4 p.m. the day prior to the performance using the purchase link and code in a customized notification email. Tickets not claimed by 4 p.m. the day prior to the performance are forfeited.

• Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning two hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID. Lottery tickets void if resold.

• All times listed are in Eastern Time Zone.

To enter the lottery, you must also be 18 years or older and have a non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter.

If buying tickets, remember that the only legitimate way to purchase your "Hamilton" tickets will be from the Altria Theater box office or Etix.com. Tickets listed on other sites or from anywhere else are not guaranteed to be authentic.

The show runs 2 hours and 45 minutes with an intermission.

The remaining part of the 2019-20 season of Broadway in Richmond includes:

• Hamilton Nov. 19-Dec. 8, 2019

• Cats: Feb. 4-8, 2020

• Fiddler on the Roof: April 7-12, 2020

• Wicked: June 3-14, 2020

Have any more questions about "Hamilton" in Richmond? Wondering if Lin-Manuel Miranda will be there? You can find answers in a FAQ sheet here.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the 2018-2019 season, visit Broadway in Richmond or call 804-592-3401.

