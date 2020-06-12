Loudoun gun range loses legal bid on virus restrictions

A judge has rejected a request from a Loudoun County gun range that sought to loosen the restrictions imposed under Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's executive orders to mitigate spread of the coronavirus.

[You can find the ruling here]

The injunction request filed by owners of the Silver Eagle shooting range is one of many that have been filed across the state challenging business closures. Nearly all of them have been turned aside, though one notable exception occurred in Lynchburg when a judge there ruled that closure of a gun range violated the constitutional right to bear arms.

Loudoun County Judge Jeanette Irby, though, reached a different conclusion than the judge in Lynchburg. Irby ruled Wednesday that Second Amendment protections extend to individuals, not gun ranges like Silver Eagle. And she said that an individual who also sued because he lost access to the range still had the ability to bear arms and to train on his firearm in other ways.

Attorney General Mark Herring released the following statement following the conclusion of the lawsuit:

Attorney General Herring has won yet ANOTHER case defending Virginia’s COVID mitigation efforts against attacks by a gun range, this time in Loudoun County. The gun range had sought a special exception from the Governor’s safety efforts to benefit itself, but the judge ruled in Attorney General Herring’s favor and denied the injunction. You can find the judge’s ruling from Wednesday here.

Attorney General Herring has now won decisions in eight cases in state and federal court that directly challenged Virginia’s COVID mitigation measures. He and his team have been remarkably successful and effective, and these wins in court have undoubtedly helped slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.

Attorney General Herring has also won several cases that have protected voting rights and made access to absentee voting easier during this deadly pandemic so that Virginians are not forced to choose between their health and exercising their right to vote.

When you contrast all of these victories with a state like Wisconsin where a court overturned its COVID safety measures, leading to a chaotic and dangerous election with crowded polling places and a subsequent uptick in the number of COVID infections, it’s clear that Attorney General Herring is the right person to protect Virginians during these unprecedented times.