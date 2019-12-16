Louisa County family reunited in surprise military homecoming

One Louisa County family is celebrating what may be the greatest gift of all this holiday season.

Staff sergeant Robert Torbush returned from deployment this weekend after being away from his family for the last year.

When he and his wife Crystal learned he’d be coming home for the holidays, they couldn’t turn down the opportunity to give their seven kids, and everyone in attendance, a surprise they’ll never forget.

“I wanted to be able to surprise the kids when I came home after being gone for a year," Sgt. Torbush said. "It really worked out that my return date happen to coincide really closely with this tournament.”

Torbush’s two sons, Nick and Tyler, are wrestlers at Louisa County High School. While he was deployed in South Korea, Torbush kept up with their matches by waking up in the middle of the night to watch their meets on FaceTime.

“Even though he’s not in that stands, I know he’s watching," Nick Torbush said. "I know he’s keeping up with it and I know he’s proud of me.”

It just so happened that the boys had a wrestling meet the day he was set to return from deployment.

“I just said 'Hey, can we do something at the meet, because there’s a home meet, and he said 'absolutely, we’ll work something up,'" Sgt. Torbush’s wife, Crystal, said.

Wrestling coach Charlie Elkins was more than happy to help.

“How do you say thank you to someone that allows us to be free everyday?” Elkins asked.

During a brief intermission, Coach Elkins lined the team up for a photo, before asking them to turn to face the crowd, toward the side of the gym where Sgt. Torbush was standing.

"When i saw him walk out, I was like, 'Oh my God, is this really happening?'” Ella Torbush said.

“I was so confused because he told me he wasn’t coming back until Christmas Eve," Tyler added.

At the meet, Nick won his match, improving his record to 8-0 on the season. This time, he did it all while his dad cheered him on in person.

“It was a good match," he said, arm in arm with his father. "I really had fun out there, and I’m glad my dad was here to watch it.”

Staff Sergeant Torbush isn’t just home for the holidays. He will now be stationed at Fort Belvoir, keeping the family in Virginia for the years to come.