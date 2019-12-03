Louisa County supervisors vote to become a '2nd Amendment Sanctuary'

On Monday night, gun activists in Louisa County celebrated after the Board of Supervisors voted to approve a resolution to make the county a 'Second Amendment sanctuary.'

Nearly 600 people packed the meeting Monday night to show their support for gun rights and make their voices heard. A lot of people are happy with the results and say they feel the county has their back to protect their rights against what they fear could be infringement from state lawmakers next year.

“We all support the Constitution as it’s written;when you start chipping away, you’re making criminals out of all of us, and unless you go door to door, you’re not going to get the guns back,” Speaker Jim Ross said.

The move to become a sanctuary comes after November's elections that put Democrats in control of the statehouse. Democratic Governor Ralph Northam says his party’s leaders will push for gun control measures, including universal background checks and red flag laws.

"I urge you, Board of Supervisors, to send a message to Richmond, we will not allow the thoughtful and future governmental designs of our founding fathers be vanished into the darkness,” Ken Allen, a gun activist, said.

Some speakers say people take the Second Amendment out of context.

"The Second Amendment is not about hunting, it's about defending our rights against tyranny,” Dan Braswell, a gun activist, said.

Although this is a victory for some, Supervisor Wille Gentry says there will be more bridges to cross in the future.

“There’s a lot of work that needs to be done, there’s going to be a rapid amount of bills coming out there and we got to stay on top of those.”

Supervisors say Monday night was the best turnout they’ve had for a meeting in about 10 years. They hope more people will come out to more meetings to fight for their rights.

Louisa County became the 24th county in Virginia to pass a similar resolution.