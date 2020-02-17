Louisa County teacher will run 50 miles to support students, educators

A Louisa County High School (LCHS) teacher will run 50 miles to spread inspirational messages of support for students and educators throughout Virginia.

Katharine Fletcher has received international attention for Louisa County High School’s Lion Pride Run, which is an annual tradition.

Fletcher, who is an avid runner, has completed a unique feat of endurance to raise money for scholarships at LCHS.

Fletcher ran 100 miles in 24 hours during the 2018 Lion Pride Run.

“What we want to do is send a message that #TeamLCPS supports educators and students across Virginia, and we value the efforts educators put in every day to positively impact our students, as well as the diligence of our students,” Fletcher said. “This year, we’re inviting everyone throughout the Commonwealth to join us in spreading that message.”

Fletcher will depart LCHS’s campus at 11 p.m. on Feb. 17 and will finish the 50-mile run at the State Capitol building on Feb. 18 at around 10:30 a.m.

The run will be live-streamed to all six schools within the division from a GPS tracker so teachers and students can watch her progress.

Several lawmakers and members of the Virginia Department of Education have been invited to run with Fletcher for the final stretch of her journey.

After completing the run, a press conference will be held outside of the State Capitol building, where Fletcher will receive a resolution from lawmakers.