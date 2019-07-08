Louisa County Sheriff's Office mourns the loss of K-9 Rizzo

The Louisa County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of a K-9 officer, Rizzo, who passed away on Friday after battling lymphoma for the past few years.

Despite dealing with the illness, she continued working until her retirement on June 1.

Lieutenant Patrick Sheridan, K-9 Rizzo's handler, said she was devoted to her job until the very end.

"Over the last 23 months battling the cancer, she never missed a call out; she never missed a training day. She gave every trail every bit of heart and soul she had," he said.

Rizzo was Sheridan's partner for eight years, and they were a match made in heaven since day one.

"She was selected for me specifically because of her temperament, her desire to work, and the breeders thought it would be a good match," said Sheridan.

Together, they worked on more than 400 cases throughout the area and they built relationships with the community.

"We went to every elementary school in Louisa County," said Sheridan. "We also worked with other civic groups and church groups. She really was a bridge between law enforcement and the community."

She also got to work with other agencies throughout central Virginia and in other states and even ventured to Europe.

K-9 Ally will now take over as the K-9 officer for the Louisa County Sheriff's Office.

Ally started working with the sheriff's office last August and was trained by Rizzo and Sheridan.

"K-9 Ally went to training every day with Rizzo," he said. "Rizzo and Ally were best friends. Rizzo taught Ally a lot of things."

Sheridan said he, Ally, and the sheriff's office will miss Rizzo very much.

"She'll definitely be missed," he said. "I spent more time with K-9 Rizzo than my own family. She was a very big part of my career and that is something I will never forget. Rizzo taught me a lot and that is something I'll pass on to Ally. We'll continue on in her memory."

