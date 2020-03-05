Love’s Travel Stop opens new location in Greenville

Love’s Travel Stop in Greenville is open for business. On Thursday, employees, the community, and a couple of county legislators celebrated with a ribbon-cutting.

Augusta County Supervisor Mike Shull says the strategically located truck stop right off Interstate-81 benefits Augusta County. "Locally you’ll have the taxes and things that come off of it. It’s a right much sales tax and fuel tax and everything it’s generated here, so it adds to the income of Augusta County.

Love’s Travel Stop includes a truck care center, fuel, and a couple of restaurants.