Low housing supply in the commonwealth

The housing supply in Virginia dropped more than 40 percent between 2015 and 2019, according to the Virginia Association of Realtors. They reported a nine percent increase in sales in the valley since 2018.

Houses in Harrisonburg city were on the market for an average of five days in 2019.

Isaac Hull, with Valley Realty Associates, said the average amount of days a home in Harrisonburg city was on the market in 2018 was 16 days. In 2019, with average was only five days.

He said Harrisonburg is a growing place for young professionals and retirees, but the area is low on available properties.

"There's not a whole lot of new construction happening, especially in the city," Hull said. "We have a hard time, we get calls for rentals we get calls for purchasing, and both of those markets are very competitive."

Hull said the housing shortage will continue unless the new construction of single-family homes begins.