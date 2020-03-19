Lt. Gov. Fairfax sends letter to Northam urging more restrictions amid COVID-19 outbreak

Virginia’s lieutenant governor says the state needs bolder leadership during the COVID-19 crisis.

Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax penned a letter to Governor Ralph Northam on Wednesday, urging him to put more restrictions in place over the COVID-19 response.

Fairfax says all public gatherings should be banned, bars and restaurants should close except for takeout, and all schools and universities should close through the end of the current academic year.

“I think we have to act more boldly, more swiftly, more decisive and also want to join our neighboring jurisdictions like Maryland,” Fairfax said.

Fairfax also wants all state and local tax payments suspended for 120 days and to call a special session of the General Assembly.

He is also asking Northam to increase maximum unemployment payments to displaced workers from $378 to $800 per week.

As of right now, Gov. Northam has ordered businesses across Virginia to stick to a 10-person limit in accordance with CDC guidelines, but has not ordered restaurants or gyms to close their doors.

Northam is scheduled to hold a press briefing for his latest daily update on Virginia's COVID-19 response at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Below is the letter sent by Lt. Gov. Fairfax:



