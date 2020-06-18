Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax proposes $30 billion plan to rebuild Virginia’s aging schools

Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax has announced a $30 billion proposal to rebuild and reimagine all K-12 schools in Virginia.

Fairfax unveiled the 40-30-10 plan in an announcement Wednesday morning outside Chimborazo Elementary in Richmond.

“These proposals would seek reinvestment in Virginia’s education system which has yet to recover from the major budget cuts experienced in the aftermath of the Great Recession. The consequences of the Great Recession have been dire for Virginia schools, especially in minority and low-income communities. Lower-income school districts saw an average cut of 7.5% to their budgets, while higher-income school districts experienced a 4.1% cut to their budgets. These outcomes have worsened now due to the halt in education spending in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” a release from Fairfax’s office said.

This fund would allocate $30 billion over the next 10 years to reconstruct all K-12 public schools in Virginia that are 40 years or older. The proposal also includes a pay raise for teachers and guarantees a paid summer job or internship for Virginia youth.

This policy announcement is part of Lieutenant Governor Fairfax’s signature four-pillar “Next 400 Years” Policy Agenda that will tackle issues and disparities in Virginia’s systems of: Education, Policing and Criminal Justice, Housing, and Healthcare.