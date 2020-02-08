JMU student Luciano Benjamin running for Harrisonburg City Council

James Madison University senior Luciano benjamin's post-graduation plans include running for a spot on the Harrisonburg City Council.

He said after spending the last four years at JMU, Harrisonburg has become his home and he wants to help improve the city for the people of Harrisonburg.

"Over the course of my college career and over the course of the things we've done in college with the climate strike and other movements like that, I realized that the best way to help the city of Harrisonburg, my city, our city, was to run for city council here," Benjamin said.

Benjamin said when deciding what issues he wanted to focus his campaign on, he looked at what is affecting the people of Harrisonburg.

"Our campaign is focused on three main issues in the city," Benjamin said. "Guaranteeing affordable housing for all, addressing the climate crisis at a local level, and embracing the cultural diversity of Harrisonburg."

Benjamin said he wants to make sure affordable housing is guaranteed in Harrisonburg and that the homeless community always has a place to sleep at night.

"We need to make sure that everyone can afford rent and they don't have to decide between putting food on the table for their kids or paying this month's rent," Benjamin said. "Nobody should have to live like that."

Benjamin said he thinks people often think dealing with the climate crisis is a federal or international problem, but there are many things he thinks Harrisonburg can do locally.

"We're going to make sure that we have a public transit system that works for this city," Benjamin said. "that works for all of us, not just students. We're going to make sure that we have electric busses here that are powered by renewable energy."

Benjamin said the city needs reliable recycling programs and composting plans.

As a son of Latino immigrants, Benjamin said it frustrates him to see immigrants and diverse cultures excluded in Harrisonburg.

"Whether it be in the business community or political and cultural sphere, we need to make sure that as the Friendly City we're actually being friendly and embracing them and bringing them to the table," Benjamin said.

Benjamin said he is excited for the possibility to work with the city councilmembers and help build the city of Harrisonburg.

