After months away from school, student who suffered stroke returns to class

On Monday, as many students made their way back to school following winter break, one student in Rockingham County had a smile on his face.

After being away from school for more than three months after suffering a stroke, Luke Guinn returned to class.

"Back in September, Luke had a stroke — he's only five years old, so something like this to happen is exceedingly rare," Jake Guinn, Luke's father, said. "But he did have a stroke that has taken him out of school for some time."

In November, Luke's kindergarten class missed him so much they decided to take a field trip to his home and wish Luke well on his recovery.

"I think my classmates love me," Luke said at the time.

His teacher, Ms.Sheffer, said Luke's class and teachers planned to honor Luke for the rest of the school year by wearing their #LukeStrong T-shirts that were provided by the school's PTA.

Months later, as winter break was coming to an end for most students, Luke's parents felt he was doing so well on his recovery that it was time for him to go back to class.

To welcome him back, Rockingham Fire Rescue and the McGaheysville Volunteer Fire Department lined the sidewalk of McGaheysville Elementary School with their emergency vehicles.

Luke's entire class and teachers at the school wore their Luke Strong T-shirts and the firefighters escorted him from the school drop-off area to his classroom.

Staff at the elementary school said as they would in November, that they've worn the T-shirt every Tuesday since Luke has been gone.

"It shows a lot about the community we live in and you know we saw a lot of that when he came home," Guinn said. "But the continued support, not just the day he came home, not just the day he went to the hospital, but the day he came back to school, they're still here. That means a lot to him and a lot to us."

Guinn said the next step for Luke is to get him back in the groove at school and be able to participate in his gym class and after school program once again.

