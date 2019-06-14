Lunch debt continues to rise in valley schools

Students may be out of school for the summer, but they left some valley school districts with more student lunch debt.

Rockingham County Public School officials said after this year, their student lunch debt has exceeded $24,000 — a total that has accumulated over several years, not just the past school year.

Gerald Lehman, director of food and service with Rockingham County Public Schools, said the debt will not affect the schools day-to-day operations. That money is usually used as another source to pay for the school lunch program itself.

"Our program is self-supporting," Lehman said, "so what that really means is our food nutrition budget if you will is not a part of the school board budget, it is not a part of the general fund."

Lehman said this is a complicated matter and there are different factors that play a role. One may be a student not being able to pay for their lunch, but another, Lehman said, involves the General Assembly.

"There was a General Assembly action last year," Lehman said, "that basically prevented every school district from communicating anything about meal charges directly to students."

After the bill passed, a cafeteria employee could tell a student when their account is close to zero, but once it reaches zero, the school can only notify the parents.

School officials now send a letter in the mail or make a phone call to parents when a student's account drops below zero.

Lehman said this is happening all across the Commonwealth, not just at RCPS.

Andrea Early, executive director of school nutrition for Harrisonburg City Public Schools, said since last year, they have also seen an increase in their student lunch debt.

Lehman said the majority of the debt is from students who are still in the school system. He said this year's senior class graduated with all their accounts cleared.

He also said from time to time, there are some alumni who call the school system asking to donate money to clear a student's account.

For now, school officials said they are continuing to look at ways to lower the lunch debt, and they will still continue to provide a meal to every child who needs one.