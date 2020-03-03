Luncheon will honor women who have served Virginia

A Richmond police captain, a former first lady of Virginia and a nun are among the women who will be honored during a luncheon to mark Women's History Month.

“Strong Voices: Celebrating the Power and Stories of Richmond Women” will be hosted by the Richmond Times-Dispatch on March 16. The event is being held to honor women whose vision and commitment have served Richmond and Virginia.

The Times-Dispatch reports that participants will share personal reflections on how they persevered, how they were inspired and how they are extending the path for the next generations of women.

The list of speakers includes: Faith Flippo, a Richmond police captain; Sister Vicky Segura, a physician and pioneer in local hospice medicine; Adele Johnson, executive director of the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia; and Anne Holton, a lawyer and former state secretary of education who served as first lady of Virginia from 2006 to 2010 during U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine's term as governor.

This year’s program also features special remarks by historian Sandra Treadway.

The luncheon will be held at the Omni Richmond Hotel.