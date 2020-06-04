Luray Caverns reopening Friday as Virginia moves to Phase 2 reopening

One of the most popular attractions in Virginia is reopening on Friday as Governor Ralph Northam's Phase Two order takes effect.

Luray Caverns was making preparations on Thursday as they roll out some new changes.

Luray Caverns has been shut down for almost three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All attractions will be open but instead of taking a tour from a tour guide, you can wander on your own through the caverns.

This will help people stay six feet apart for social distancing.

Visitors will have a printed out guide to learn information about the caverns and employees will be spaced out in the caverns if you have questions.

"We are able to meet all the guidelines and criteria that will allow us to open up at 9:00 a.m. (Friday) morning. At that time, we will roll out our plan clean from the ground up," said John Shaffer, director of public relations at Luray Caverns.

"All of our attractions will be open and will be meeting the social distancing guidelines and all of the protocols that have been put in place for Phase Two," said Shaffer.

No more than 50 people will be allowed in designated areas.

If you plan on visiting, a face mask is required indoors and down in the caverns.

Shaffer said the self-tours could become permanent if they're successful.