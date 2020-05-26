Luray-Page County Chamber of Commerce plans to reopen on June 1

As Virginia continues through Phase 1 of reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many local governments are starting the process of reopening their facilities and starting up city and town council or board of supervisors meetings.

In the Shenandoah Valley, a lot of local government offices have scheduled a date to reopen on June 1, including the Augusta County government center, among others.

On May 26, the Luray-Page County Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center announced that they too are planning to officially open their office back up to the public on Monday, June 1.

The chamber has been closed to the general public since March 16 due to the pandemic, but with Phase 1 progressing and Governor Ralph Northam expected to make announcements on Phase 2 in the coming days, Luray and Page County officials say it's imperative to have safe, workable plan in place.

“We wanted to reopen the Chamber & Visitor Center to support and serve our business community and visitors” stated Regina Hilliard, L-PCCC President. “We have implemented new measures to ensure the safety of staff, volunteers and guests including physical distancing, enhanced cleaning protocols, capacity restrictions, and masks requirements”.

Town and county officials say staff safety and the safety of the traveling public is the most important factor they're considering and a pivotal part of their plan.

They're putting the following safety measures in place at the chamber, in accordance with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines and the governor's ’Forward Virginia’ plan.

· All employees are to wear masks.

· Visitors are required to wear masks when inside the building.

· Plexiglas shields have been installed at the front counter.

· Sanitizer is available upon entrance, exit and throughout the building.

· “X” markers on the floor identifying 6’ sections and temporary layout changes to ensure social distancing.

· We will restrict the number of visitors to 5 allowed in the building to ensure social distancing guidelines and continued compliance with gathering restrictions.

· Staff will complete the guest book register on behalf of the guest.

· Signage will be on display at the entrance, reminding visitors of social distancing, capacity restrictions, and masks requirements.

· All high touch areas will be sanitized at least every hour (depending on visitation). Our cleaning company will conduct thorough deep cleaning twice a week.

· Staff will take their temperature prior to arriving for his/her shift and report to President. If the employee’s temperature is below 100.40 (CDC recommendation) he/she will be allowed to work. If the temperature reading is 100.4 or above, he or she will be sent home. This is for the safety of the staff and the visitors.

· The Chamber & Visitor Center restroom will remain closed to the public.

· The Train Museum will remain closed to the public.

· The board room and meetings will remain closed to the public.

Staff will report to the office from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Sunday. They will be open to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Staff will conduct daily cleaning after 4 p.m.

You can also find visitor information for Luray and Page County online at visitluraypage.com, over the phone at (540) 743-3915 or via email at info@luaypage.com.