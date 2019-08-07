Luray Police Department celebrates one year with police dog, Quba

Quba the dog is the Luray Police Department's K-9 officer. For the past year. Quba has become part of the team, taking part in 140 deployments. He has yielded 40 felony drug arrests and sniffed out more than $366,000 in street value of drugs, including meth, heroin and cocaine.

"Obviously with the drug issues we have nationwide, not only in the town but nationwide, it's another tool for officers. We were productive, however, not as productive and I don't think we'll ever be as productive as I want to be as far as getting drugs off the street," said Chief Bow Cook of the Luray Police Department.

The two-year-old is the third K-9 in Page County, but Luray's first K-9 in more than a decade.

Nathan Dofflemyer, Quba's handler, said he created a special bond with Quba, even getting to pick the dog himself.

"We looked at a bunch of dogs that day and they based several things of the dog, ball drive and prey instinct and he just had the best overall. It was kind of one of those things where you look at him and know this is my dog," said Dofflemyer.

Chief Cook said the community has fallen in love with Quba.

"I put Quba in my capital improvements plan for the town as far as purchasing Quba, however, there was such community support that we payed for Quba almost in full by donation, which was right around $15,000," said Cook.

The community also raised the funds to purchase Quba a bullet proof vest and a state of the art K-9 kennel for the back of the police cruiser.

"He's like a shadow, I mean I'm pretty much with him 24/7. He sleeps next to the bed or in the bed depending on the night. We're pretty much inseparable," said Dofflemyer.