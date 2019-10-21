Luray police looking for person of interest

The Luray Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a truck they believe may have been involved in a hit and run on Saturday.

Luray police are looking for more information on the driver of this truck.

Police said the incident happened a little after 10 p.m. on East Main Street.

They said the driver of the truck caught on surveillance cameras is a person of interest who they would like to question.

As of Monday afternoon, officers have not identified the driver and are still investigating.

If you have any information, call the Luray Police Department at 540-743-5343.