Luray Police Department tickets kids for good behavior

The Luray Police Department is ticketing kids in the community – but in a good way!

The Luray Police Department has partnered with 7-Eleven for "Operation Chill".

Officers are recognizing children for good deeds and good behavior. It is all part of 7/11's "Operation Chill" program.

For the next month, officers will hand out 7/11 coupons to kids for participating in good activities like wearing a bike helmet or looking both ways before crossing the street.

The "ticket" is good for a free 12 ounce slurpee at any participating store.

The program is designed to reduce crime and enhance relations between police and youth.

"This way, it kind of shows a better light that we're not just there for every time something bad happens, but we're there for good things also. We're there not just to protect, but also to serve," said Chief C.S. "Bow" Cook, of the Luray Police Department.

Chief Cook says he is looking forward to meeting more of the community and making positive connections with the kids.

