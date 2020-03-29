Luray Zoo asks for donations amid coronavirus shutdown

The Luray Zoo, a business deemed non-essential, is asking the community for help during coronavirus shutdowns.

"The springtime is the time when we get people coming in to pay the bills, that dynamic is the worst part of this situation," Mark Kilby, owner of the Luray Zoo, said. "The time of year is really hard for zoological parks."

Kilby said they see low visitation at the zoo during the winter months. March and April are when he says business starts to pick-up, so being closed for the next 30 days will have a big impact on them.

"It's about $15,000 a month for maintenance of the zoo, animal food, electricity, different things the animals and the zoo has to have," Kilby said.

Kilby said he doesn't like to ask for help, but the zoo is in a tough spot, so he decided to make a GoFundMe donation page.

"This is a good way to perhaps have some support from our community, from people that really care about animals and want to do something, so that's why we started it," Kilby said.

Kilby said even though they do not have visitors, the needs of the animals do not change.

"When you shut down, you still have to feed them, and you still have to heat them, and still sometimes need veterinary care," Kilby said.

Kilby said donations would be put toward animal food, zoo utility bills, supplies and animal care for their 200 plus animals.

"Mammals are the ones that really need daily feedings, where snakes are once a week, but that dynamic is where a lot of the money goes to... The mammal feedings," Kilby said.

You can donate to the Luray Zoo here.