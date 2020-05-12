Luray Zoo owner upset zoological parks not included in Virginia's Phase 1 plans

Some Virginia businesses are frustrated that they aren't able to reopen in Phase 1 of Governor Northam's 'Forward Virginia' plan for reopening this Friday.

Mark Kilby, the owner of the Luray Zoo, said most zoos, including Luray Zoo, are seasonal and reopen in the spring months. He said March and April are when business picks up, but the zoo has been closed for weeks, along with so many other businesses deemed non-essential across the commonwealth.

But Kilby said the closures have his zoo barely hanging on.

He said maintenance of the zoo, food for the 200+ animals, and utilities runs over $15,000 per month, regardless of if they're open or not.

He said most of their zoo is outdoors, where there is plenty of room for people to safely social distance.

"It's outside, it's good for your mental health, your physical health, so that's why I was very confused, but I can go get a haircut," Kilby said. "That dynamic just doesn't make sense."

Virginia has kept local parks open for exercise throughout the pandemic, as the commonwealth has done with beaches as well. State parks have been open for day use and are opening up gradually in Phase 1, and the Shenandoah National Park, which had to shut down earlier in the pandemic because so many people kept coming that social distancing became impossible, will be gradually reopening too.

But entertainment and amusement venues have been closed and are set to stay closed through Phase 1, whether inside or outside.

The Virginia Safari Park has been allowed to run as an exception to that, though, since its operation is based on people staying inside their own vehicles – similar to how drive-in church services and drive-in movie theaters have been allowed to happen.

Kilby said money is very tight at the zoo, and they're hoping to reopen soon. He said he loves their animals and the last thing he'd want to do is transfer animals elsewhere.

To donate to the Luray Zoo, you can click here.