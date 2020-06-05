Luray community comes together for unity prayer

Thursday night, the town of Luray came together to hold a unity prayer at the West Luray Recreation Center to help the community heal after recent events across the country.

Those in attendance were asked to wear their masks or stay in their car to keep everyone safe.

More than 200 people stood outside with a mask and umbrella to listen to how they're all still a united community.

The event was organized with help from county leaders and Audre King of the West Luray Recreation Center.

Fifteen different religious leaders from across the county came to the old schoolhouse to speak to the community on how they may feel.

Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage and the Luray Police Chief Bow Cook also came to show their support along with deputies and other officers to help with the gathering.

"We wanted to join together with our law enforcement with all our community and show that we are one," King said.

King said the idea for the community prayer came from local law enforcement after two confederate statues in town was vandalizedearlier this week and targeted towards police.

"I got a call that morning from Chief Cook and what he said to me was remarkable," King said."His first words to me were, brother I just want to give you a hug and it meant the world to me. From there we just said that we need to come together to show everyone that we are one and that we stand together, we are united."

As of Thursday, no arrests have been made in connection to the vandalized statue. Chief Cook said he has gotten many requests to hold gatherings following George Floyd's death and is working to hold more events in the coming days.

