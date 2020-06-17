Luray man arrested after high-speed chase through Warren and Frederick counties

A Luray man is facing multiple charges in two counties after a high-speed chase along Route 11 on Tuesday night.

According to Virginia State Police, the chase began when 33-year-old Bryan D. Walters, driving a 2012 Jeep Patriot, fled the Warren County Sheriff's office.

As Warren County deputies pursued Walters, the chase continued north along Route 11 into Frederick County, crossing county lines around 8:29 p.m.

At that point, Virginia State Police took over the chase and continued pursuing Walters until they say he crashed into the median on Interstate 66 at the 2.8 mile marker in Warren County.

Throughout the chase, police say speeds reached up to 100 miles per hour. Walters is also accused of striking two State Police cruisers to try and shake his pursuers.

One of the state troopers in a cruiser that was struck suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Walters was taken into custody without further incident after his Jeep crashed and transported to RSW Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond.

He's facing charges of two felony counts of assault on law enforcement, one felony count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and one misdemeanor count of obstruction of justice from Warren County officials; and ne felony count of eluding law enforcement and one count of driving while revoked in Frederick County.

