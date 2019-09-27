Luray man arrested in child sex sting

A Luray man has been arrested on charges of trying to solicit a child for sex.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, 29-year-old Kenneth William Armstrong, of Luray, was arrested on Monday, Sept. 23.

Deputies say a member of the sheriff's office posing as 14-year-old girl was in contact with Armstrong for two weeks during July of this year.

During those two weeks, according to the sheriff's office, Armstrong inappropriately communicated with who he thought was a teenage girl.

He's charged with two felony counts of using electronic means for child sex crimes and one felony count of solicitation to commit child sex crimes.

Armstrong is being held in Middle River Regional Jail.

