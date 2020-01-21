Luray man indicted on charges of touching a student at Winchester high school

A Luray man has been indicted on charges of inappropriately touching a female student at a Winchester school where he worked as a teacher.

According to the Winchester Police Department, 60-year-old Randall Gasper, of Luray, was indicted by a Winchester Grand Jury on one count of indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial relationship and one count of assault and battery.

Police say Gasper is accused of inappropriately touching a student on two different occasions in the fall of 2019 at John Handley High School in Winchester.

Gasper was employed as a teacher at the school, and police say the incidents happened while school was in session.

The Department of Social Services alerted Winchester police to the accusations on December 6, 2019, launching an investigation by police with the assistance of Winchester Public Schools officials.

Police say it was "swiftly and thoroughly conducted by the Criminal Investigations Division."

John Handley High School issued the following statement on Jan. 21 to address Gasper's indictment:

Over the past several weeks, Winchester Public Schools, in coordination with the Winchester Police Department, has been conducting an investigation into concerns that were brought to the attention of school administration involving a staff member’s conduct in the classroom. We have relieved this staff member from his duties as this investigation is pending in an effort to preserve the integrity of our internal investigation and to minimize any potential distractions or disruptions. Based on the merits of the investigation to this point, the Police Department has decided to press charges against the staff member.

While we cannot share specific details about the concerns under investigation, we can affirm that we are treating it with the seriousness that it deserves and cooperating fully with authorities.

In accordance with that statement, Gasper is no longer listed on the school's faculty list on their website.

No details of Gasper's arrest, nor a mugshot, have been released by police at this time.