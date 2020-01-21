Luray man pleads guilty to firearms charge in drug distribution conspiracy

A Luray man who was arrested as part of a wide-scale meth distribution ring in 2018 has pleaded guilty to part of his role.

According to the Justice Department, 22-year-old Bryan Keith Presgraves, II pleaded guilty to one count of selling or transferring a firearm to a prohibited person.

Presgraves was among 14 people arrested in October of 2018 at the end of a Dept. of Justice sting that found a massive conspiracy to distribute meth in Hardy, Hampshire, and Mineral Counties of West Virginia, involving several people from the Shenandoah Valley.

Investigators seized over $14,000 during the investigation, as well as four firearms, a set of brass knuckles, a money counter, a security system, a street bike, and a piece of property on Elk Garden Highway in Elk Garden, West Virginia.

According to the Luray Police Department, their officers worked with investigators from the Page County Sheriff's Office to assist ATF agents in arresting Chance Allen Good in the 800 block of East Main Street, and then Kyle Quay Presgraves for possession of methamphetamine, after investigators seized about 113 grams in a home, as well as over $2,000 in cash.

The relation between Kyle Quay Presgraves and Bryan Keith Presgraves is unclear in official documents.

Bryan Keith Presgraves admitted to federal prosecutors that he knowingly sold a bolt-action rifle to a person prohibited from owning a firearm in Mineral County, West Virginia, in March 2018.

He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

"Every day, we see individuals who apparently still believe that they are above the law," said United States Attorney Bill Powell following the arrests at the end of the 2018 drug sting. "They are not, and my office will relentlessly pursue and prosecute them. Firearms are often involved with these criminal activities, and our law enforcement partners and citizens are consequently at even greater risk. We will use all of our resources to prosecute those who continue to pose a danger to law enforcement and our communities."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher prosecuted his case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the West Virginia State Police, and the Potomac Highlands Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.

The investigation was funded in part by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program (OCDETF). The OCDETF program supplies critical federal funding and coordination that allows federal and state agencies to work together to successfully identify, investigate, and prosecute major interstate and international drug trafficking organizations and other criminal enterprises.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Trumble presided over the case.