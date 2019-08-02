Police looking for two persons of interest in counterfeit bill investigation

The Luray Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people of interest who officers said used counterfeit $100 bills in local businesses on Wednesday.

Luray Police Chief Bow Cook said the two individuals used bills with the same serial number at three different Dollar Store locations in Luray.

He said each store used a counterfeit pen on the bills and they passed. When the bills were later taken to the bank, they found the bills to be fake.

Chief Cook said in the past year and a half, the department has seen an increase in counterfeit bills used for purchases.

"We've had it at the concessions booths at parks and rec," Chief Cook said. "A couple years ago I had one in a church offering. The banks usually catch the bills. But at that point, the actual merchant is out of the money."

Chief Cook said it is important to take the time and make sure when your given a large bill to inspect it.

"You should pay a little extra attention and feel the bill or compare it to another true 100 that you may have," Chief Cook said. "Generally, you can tell the difference but if it's a quick transaction or depending on the experience of the cashier they may not take the attention."

He said if you ever think a bill may look suspicious, give police a call and they help will confirm if it's a fake or not.

Police ask if you have any information on the identity of the two suspects involved in this case to call 540-843-5405.