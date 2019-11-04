Lyft permanently bans Harrisonburg driver who allegedly used pepper spray, fired gun

Lyft has permanently banned the driver who police say used pepper spray and fired a gun in Harrisonburg this past weekend.

Ryan Liskey, 21, of Harrisonburg was arrested Sunday morning after shooting a gun during an altercation over a parking spot. | Credit: Harrisonburg Police Department

The Harrisonburg Police Department said that in the 1400 block of Devon Lane, Ryan C. Liskey, a 31-year-old Harrisonburg man who was a Lyft driver got into an argument around 12:30 a.m. Sunday with people who lived nearby.

Police said the argument was over a parking space.

According to police, Liskey pepper sprayed one of the people he was arguing with. From there, the situation escalated into a fight. Liskey then fired a pistol when a witness to the situation tried to intervene, according to HPD.

The Harrisonburg Police Department responded to the scene and officers found the pistol and a shell casing.

Officers arrested Liskey.

As for Liskey's employment with Lyft, the company has a strict "no weapons" policy for its drivers. The policy says the rule exists so passengers do not fear for their safety. Lyft does not allow drivers to carry guns or pepper spray while working.

Dana Davis, a Lyft spokesperson, put out the following statement when WHSV asked about Liskey's status as a driver:

"Safety is fundamental to Lyft and we have a strict no weapons policy. As soon as we were made aware of this incident, we permanently banned the driver from Lyft. We have also reached out to the rider to extend our full support."

Liskey is charged with brandishing a firearm, assault and battery and recklessly handling a firearm.