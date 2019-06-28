Lynchburg high schooler is making his mark in the world of Pokemon

Isaiah Bradner is a rising 10th grade student at E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg. He has been playing the Pokemon trading card game for almost three years.

"Once I found out it was actually a game that involved a bunch of strategy and memory and math," Isaiah said, "I thought it was pretty cool."

It didn't take him long to get far. He plays all over the world, mostly on Pokemon stipends granted to him for his wins.

"That's been quite amazing getting to see other cultures and the different places with my dad," Isaiah said. "That's been a great experience for sure, and then I've also got to meet a ton of my close friends."

But it's this past weekend that really proved how far he's come.

"I was able to place well in three out of the four tournaments," he said, "and my big goal coming into this year specifically was to win the fourth big tournament, which is the North American International Championships."

It's the largest Pokemon tournament of the year with 1,600 players, and, sure enough, he won.

"He did it. He actually did it," said Julia Bradner, Isaiah's mother. "And it doesn't make me love him anymore or think anymore of him, but it makes me so full of joy that he's accomplished one of his biggest goals."

"It validated all that I put in the tournament," Isaiah said, "and then it did make me feel accomplished to win the biggest tournament, and I feel like I earned a lot of respect from other players."

But this new International Pokemon Champion couldn't have done it without his parents — who are his biggest supporters.

"I am impressed by my son," Bradner said, "and I am inspired by who he is . . . that kid has so much character, he has so much determination, so much work ethic that I need and can learn from him."

This win is nowhere near the end for Isaiah. He's going to play in the world championships next, and soon after that he will be playing with older kids.