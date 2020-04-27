Lynchburg judge rules that indoor gun range can operate during pandemic

UPDATE (April 27):

A judge has granted an injunction, saying a Lynchburg gun range is exempt from Governor Ralph Northam's Executive Order 53, which mandated the closure of many non-essential businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ruling essentially means that the range is cleared to operate

A lawsuit was filed by the Virginia Citizens Defense League, Gun Owners of America, and SafeSide Tactical, arguing the governor's executive order to close non-essential businesses, specifically indoor gun ranges, is unconstitutional.

The suit alleged that Executive Order 53 exceeds the governor’s authority as a matter of state law and that it violates the right to keep and bear arms protected by state constitution, due to the inclusion of indoor gun ranges amid 'recreation' businesses deemed non-essential.

"There is no pandemic exception to the fundamental liberties that the Constitution of Virginia safeguards," argued David Browne, the plaintiff's attorney.

The ruling issued Monday by Judge F. Patrick Yeatts says, "The Governor, the Department of State Police, and all law enforcement divisions, agencies and officers within the commonwealth, are hereby enjoined and prohibited from enforcing, in any manor, the prohibition on public access to Lynchburg Range & Training, LLC (SafeSide)."

The ruling says Safeside still needs to follow social distancing and sanitizing guidelines set forth by health officials, and that no other aspect of the executive order or its enforcement is blocked.

A Lynchburg judge is set to decide if the Governor's Executive Order (EO) to close non-essential businesses, specifically indoor gun ranges, is unconstitutional.

Circuit Court Judge Patrick F. Yeatts heard arguments via video conference Friday.

The plaintiffs, Virginia Citizens Defense League, Gun Owners of America and SafeSide Tactical, filed the lawsuit.

It alleges EO53 exceeds the governor’s authority as a matter of state law and that it violates the right to keep and bear arms protected by state constitution. "There is no pandemic exception to the fundamental liberties that the Constitution of Virginia Safeguards," argued David Browne, the plaintiff's attorney.

"Both the emergency law, and other sources of authority give the Governor the power to do what he has done here," explained defense attorney Toby J. Heytens.

The plaintiff added the right to keep and bear arms, includes proper training. "The ability to have and operate and utilize shooting ranges is a fundamental part of the right to keep and bear arms because the right would be meaningless without the ability to acquire and maintain proficiency in firearms," said Browne.

The defense agreed training is important; however, Heytens reminded the court the executive order closes indoor ranges, not outdoor.

Heytens says public health is the Governor's top priority and firearms users can utilize other means to learn and practice. "When one contemplates what one being trained on how to use a firearm safely by another individual is, it becomes quickly apparent that we're talking about a prolonged period, presumably, where two people are in relatively close proximity with each other."

Judge Yeatts says he is going to take the arguments under advisement over the weekend.

He says he'll release a letter with his decision before noon Monday.

