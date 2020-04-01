West Virginia senator announces over $1.5 million in secure rural schools payments

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin announced some counties in the Mountain State will receive a total of $1,514,788.90 through the Secure Rural Schools (SRS) program.

“In December of last year, myself, the Chairman and members of this Committee, worked diligently to enact a two-year extension of the Secure Rural Schools program. Over 290,000 West Virginians really depend on that. They sent me letters, they were really excited. But even though we provided the funding, the money hasn’t been disbursed. What should I tell them? When will they get this money? And why is it taking so long to get it out the door?,” Senator Manchin asked during last month’s Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing

In December, Manchin secured a 2-year extension to the SRS program for counties in WV with Forest Service lands.

According to an announcement from the senator's office, Pendleton County will get $213,592, Hardy County will recieve $70,286 and Grant County will recieve $33,682.

