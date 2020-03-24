MARTIN'S adding extra pharmacy hours for seniors in addition to grocery hours

The GIANT Company announced on Tuesday that all of their in-store pharmacies at GIANT and MARTIN's locations will be adjusting hours to match the grocery store's new dedicated senior hours during COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting last Thursday, the company announced that all MARTIN'S stores would open to serve only customers 60 and over from 6 to 7 a.m. each day.

During that time, they say seniors can avoid crowded shopping to allow for better social distancing.

Their overall hours have been adjusted from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day to give store staff more time to sanitize, unload deliveries, and stock shelves.

Now, starting on Wednesday, March 25, all in-store pharmacies at MARTIN'S locations will open at 6 a.m. every Wednesday to accommodate older and immunocompromised community members.

For the hours of the pharmacy at your local store, you can visit the MARTIN'S website.

Senior customers can now pick up their prescriptions using the MARTIN’S Direct parking spaces at their local store. The prescriptions will need to be paid for (by credit card) in advance by calling the pharmacy. Once the customer arrives at the store, they call the pharmacy regarding their prescription pickup. A pharmacy team member will then deliver the prescriptions to the customer’s vehicle, verifying the customer’s information while having them sign in order to receive.

Prescriptions can also be mailed if people paid via credit card by calling their pharmacy. The prescription then arrives in about two business days with no shipping charge right now.

