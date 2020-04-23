MARTIN'S and GIANT stores hiring 3,000 more workers to meet demand

The GIANT Company, which operates GIANT and MARTIN’S stores, is hiring thousands more employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement by the company released on Thursday, they plan to hire 3,000 more team members to meet the surging demand for groceries as the pandemic continues.

That's about 10% of their existing workforce that they plan to add.

The company says they've hired about 4,000 temporary and part-time workers so far.

“At The GIANT Company, our purpose is to connect families for a better future, and our mission is more vital now than ever before,” said Matthew Lutcavage, vice president of human resources, The GIANT Company. “We’re committed to serving our communities and customers during this extraordinary time while helping our neighbors who are looking for work.”

They're hiring for multiple in-store positions, plus fulfillment center selectors and drivers to support GIANT Direct, its online grocery service that offers pickup and delivery.

“Over the past two months, our incredible in-store and e-commerce team members have worked tirelessly to serve families, but the demand for online grocery keeps growing stronger,” continued Lutcavage.

The company says they're phasing in tech enhancements to their GIANT Direct platform to add more order capacity and increase time slots available. GIANT Direct offers contactless pickup service at more than 130 GIANT and MARTIN’S stores.

According to the company, they're also enhancing their website and app this week to "help further personalize the shopping experience with product recommendations, introduce a bolder interface, and include a robust search and filter capability that connects to the Guiding Stars nutrition guidance program.

To also support social distancing, customers can now pick up prescriptions using the GIANT Direct parking spaces at their local store. For senior customers who cannot come into the store, a complimentary USPS delivery option is also available.

Those interested can apply online at the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites or speak with any store manager.

