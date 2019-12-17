MIA West Virginia Korean War soldier's remains recovered

A Korean War soldier from Randolph County, West Virginia, that was reported missing in action in 1950 has now been accounted for.

According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), 21-year-old Army Corporal Jackey Blosser was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950.

The DPAA announced in November that Blosser was killed during the Korean War. He was accounted for on Nov. 12.

On July 27, 2018, following the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un in June 2018, North Korea turned over 55 boxes, purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War, according to the DPAA. The remains were sent to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on Aug. 1, 2018, and were accessioned into the DPAA laboratory for identification.

7,603 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War, according to DPAA. Identifications continue to be made from remains that were recovered from Korea by American recovery teams or disinterred from unknown graves.

Blosser's name is recorded on the Court of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, DPAA says. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate that he has been accounted for.

Blosser was a member of Dog Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division, according to the DPAA.

Blosser will be buried on April 24, 2020 in Grafton.