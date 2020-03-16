5 killed, including officer, in Missouri gas station shooting

Five people, including a Springfield police officer, are dead after an overnight shooting at a Kum & Go gas station.

During a 6 a.m. news conference, Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams said Officer Christopher Walsh was shot and killed while responding to the shooting on E. Chestnut near U.S. 65. Officer Josiah Overton was also shot and wounded.

Williams says three civilians were found dead inside the store. The shooter, who has not been identified, who was also found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. One other victim is alive and being treated at the hospital.

"It's way too early... I'll leave it at that," Williams said when asked how his department is handling the news.

Walsh had been with the department for three-and-a-half years and was a U.S. Army veteran. Overton has been with the police department for two years.

Police have not yet identified the other victims.

