MSHA: Death at W.Va. mine caused by lack of safety policies

A federal investigation released Tuesday found that a lack of safety procedures at a West Virginia mine led to a contractor being fatally run over by a trailer earlier this year.

The federal Mine Safety and Health Administration said the death of 50-year-old James Campbell at the Federal No 2 Mine in Morgantown happened because his company didn't have effective safety and communication policies.

MSHA's report said Campbell, a maintenance supervisor with Country Roads Transportation, was at the mine to load a rock truck on February 27. He was run over while in the blind spot of a tractor and trailer.

Country Roads Transportation has developed and trained employees on safety procedures that include communicating and keeping clear of mobile equipment when it is engaged, according to the report.