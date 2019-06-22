MSHA report delves into death of West Virginia miner

Mine-safety regulators say a West Virginia mining death occurred because the mine operator didn't identify the place where the miner was standing as an area that should be avoided.

The U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration says the operator also didn't train miners to avoid such areas.

Media outlets report MSHA released details of Adam DeBoard's death in an investigation report.

DeBoard died in March at a Greenbrier County mine owned by South Fork Coal Company.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports MSHA cited South Fork Coal for failing to keep miners away from the area and for failing to train its miners.

The investigation report says the operator implemented "corrective actions," including an 8-hour training class for miners. It says the area where DeBoard died is now brightly painted and has warning signs, cameras and barriers.