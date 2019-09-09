Madison Automotive Apprentices prepares for Cars and Coffee events

Cars and Coffee. It's a monthly event hosted by MAAP, or Madison Automotive Apprentices.

MAAP gives students who are interested in the automotive industry opportunities to network with professionals.

The JMU organization aims to help students learn more about the automotive industry through internships and hands-on experience.

Cole Scrogham, the executive director of MAAP, said the events feature vintage and antique cars with some coffee to get you fueled up for the day.

"We just try to get people together to come out and enjoy their cars with a little bit of hospitality. Just an informal way for people to enjoy their cars in maybe a different environment than they are used to," said Scrogham.

The events give students the opportunity to not only learn about cars, but to network and meet new people.

"When they get to experience not only working on the cars and being close to them, but actually getting to experience the people who have great stories and history. It reminds us all that cars are just metal, glass and plastic, but it's the stories and the passion and the comradery that really makes it unique for people that are enthusiasts," said Scrogham.

Cars and Coffee is free and open to the public, encouraging people of all ages to walk through the door.