Madison Automotive Apprentices wins big at Porsche festival

Madison Automotive Apprentices, or MAAP, won big at the annual Porsche festival in Florida. The James Madison University organization worked on a 64 Porsche 356 donated by a couple in Charlottesville.

The car scored 299 out of 300 points which qualified it to be rejudged against seven other cars. After the second round of judging, the Porsche came out on top again as the overall best restored Porsche at the event.

"This is really our first big restoration project, we have a few more coming out down the pipeline, but this is the first one, so we are very proud of the result," said Cole Scrogham, Executive Director of Madison Automotive Apprentices.

Scrogham said he is excited for more upcoming restoration projects and can't wait to see what the JMU students will work on next.