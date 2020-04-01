With new diner put on pause, business owner starts drive-thru for no-contact local food

The Magpie Diner was set to open up this spring, but it has been put on hold due to delays in construction and the coronavirus pandemic.

In the meantime, Kirsten Moore, who owns the diner, has put together a special drive-thru market called Magpie and Friends Drive-Thru to help out restaurants and producers that sell to them. She said it was based off of other models happening in Staunton and Charlottesville.

"Right now, we're just trying to help our friends out in the industry and that's why it's called 'Magpie and Friends Drive-Thru Market' so kind of share what we have to give right now and that's time," said Moore.

The drive-thru market will offer fresh products from producers and pre-made items from restaurants that use local ingredients like soups or desserts.

The items available will change weekly, especially as seasons change. Moore said they are working to get egg and protein producers in addition to what is already being offered.

The drive-thru is a no-contact system. Producers leave their items on a patio and the small staff at Magpie collects the items. All staff members are checked for body temperature and they wear masks and gloves.

Staff members sort the items into bags by orders. The people who have ordered drive through the pickup area in the Clementine parking lot, in downtown Harrisonburg. People will pop their trunk and Magpie employees will put their order in their trunk while wearing gloves and masks.

"If we are really going to social distance, I think this is a pretty important avenue for people, and it's a great way for people to get fresh food and some healthy soups, and products as well," said Moore.

There are two days for pick-up each week and orders must be made online in advance. You can see what is available here.

Moore said they are still accepting more producers and restaurants to provide items for the drive-thru. Those wanting to sell items can email hello@magpiediner.com.